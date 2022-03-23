Hell coming for k’jong killers of 2 UPDF soldiers, 3 geologists – Muhoozi

The commander land forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has vowed to bring hell to Karamoja in a hunt for the killers of five people on Monday 21, 2022 by suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers.

According to territorial Police in Karamoja, three geologists from the directorate of survey and mines based in Entebbe, and two UPDF soldiers who were guarding them fell into an ambush at Rupa in Moroto district.

The Uganda Chamber of Survey and Mines, the geologists were undertaking a mapping “to complete the geology map of Uganda.”

The deceased were identified as Richard Kiggwwe, the lead geologist and his colleague, Charles Olweny. An intern Edna Musiime from Makerere University also died in the attack.

Gen. Muhoozi posted the warning about the impending revenge when he said: “My Karimojong brothers! We have begged you to stop the life of robbery and violence. We have begged you to stop attacking your neighbours but to no avail! You have refused all our appeals! Well, now we are coming and hell is coming with us!”

Minister Ruth Nankabirwa responsible for the sector expressed deep regrets for the loss of gallant staff.

She said: “It’s so sad to lose these gallant Ugandans who were on duty. My sincere condolences to the bereaved.”

