HWPL Members Clean Kalerwe Market in Promotion of Safety and Hygiene

Members of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light(HWPL) an international peace NGO, On March 26, carried out a volunteer and sanitation campaign to clean Kalerwe Market in Kampala.

Kalerwe Market is the largest traditional market in Uganda, visited by many citizens, which makes it difficult to maintain cleanliness due to the discharge of a large of garbage in the market and the lack of sewage treatment capacity.

In addition, factors that can harm the health and peace of market members are occurring water-borne diseases such as Cholera as well as maintaining cleanliness and aesthetics.

In response, Barham Nduhuura, the HWPL Team leader members, noted that they planned for the volunteer activity to create awareness on sanitation and hygiene but also clean the market.

The Kalerwe market leadership, thanked the volunteers and HWPL for choosing to clean their market.

The HWPL members, also conducted a campaign to create a street of peace to improve environmental awareness such as education on cleanliness, order, and etiquette.

