Konooweka Youth Celebrate International Women’s Day with Charity in Kajansi

The Konooweka Youth Program with support from Al-Mustafa Islamic College and Batenga Foundation on Women’s day, focused on elevating, sharing action points on the position of women in the contemporary world through presentations and charity drive to support mothers in the labour ward of Kajjansi Health facility along Entebbe Road.

The series of event were officially graced by Nyamutoro Phiona, the National Female Youth Member of Parliament and Luyimbaazi Issah Katungulu, the African Youth Ambassador and Secretary General of Batenga Foundation.

Students from Al-Mustafa Islamic College and Aga Khan University had presentations on different dimensions of women in the society citing the holy Quran, Holy Bible and contemporary challenges.

Nyamutoro noted that she was honoured to be part of the pre- international women’s day activities at Al-Mustafa Islamic College and Kajjansi Health Center IVIV.

She thanked Luyimbaazi the African Youth Ambassador for always working with parliamentary youth forum to engage youth leaders in the matters of social development in the Republic of Uganda and representing youths in Africa.

Nyamutoro noted that it is by the grace of almighty God that she is the current female youth member of parliament and noted that women in Uganda have come along way due to cultural and religious hinderances, poverty, or the socialization aspects.

She said that once women are given tasks, they do perform responsibly and diligently towards national cohesion. She urged for more leadership spaces and positions as the world prepares to celebrate international women’s day.

Speaking about leadership, she said that leadership is the only thing as youth actors can play to involve the voices of the next generation.

She advised students to embrace leadership since it’s the only way to create a difference in the society other than following rhetoric’s like once you get in leadership, you become a politician.

The Girls Ambassador, Alizma Vishnani, noted that Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the two-day event is held aiming to emphasize the successful presence of women in the development of a sustainable economy in recent years and honor those who are working toward a sustainable economy.

The festival also identifies and introduces the capacities and talents of women in Iran STI eco-system, attracts attention to the role of women in the development of a sustainable economy, models successful and leading patterns in the STI eco-system, and provides platforms and infrastructures for the introduction of hi-tech products by women in creative firms.

While speaking, Luyimbaazi Issah Katungulu said that Women and girls experience the greatest impacts of the climate crisis as it amplifies existing gender inequalities and puts women’s lives and livelihoods at risk.

Across the world, women depend more on, yet have less access to, natural resources, and often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing food, water, and fuel.

‘’As women and girls bear the burden of climate impacts, they are also essential to leading and driving change in climate adaption, mitigation and solutions. Without the inclusion of half of the world’s population, it is unlikely that solutions for a sustainable planet and a gender equal world tomorrow will be realized’’, he added.

This International Women’s Day, the Action Coalition is helping drive global action and investment with a focus on financing for gender-just climate solutions, increasing women’s leadership in the green economy, building women’s and girls’ resilience to climate impacts and disasters and increasing the use of data on gender equality and climate.

He encouraged the youths to always be patriotic and selfless because their communities have high expectations as the future leaders and great citizens of the republic of Uganda. He asked them to prepare themselves for different roles and responsibilities as time doesn’t wait.

Luyimbaazi challenged the youths to understand their time and the contemporary challenges of their generation so that they are not cheated by people who are always waiting to mislead them for their selfish agendas.

He thanked the management of Al-Mustafa Islamic College especially the Rector, Hoj. Rouhollah Dehghani for being supportive towards the program.

