Reactions to C.J Dollo’s apology to Kabaka

The Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo’s apology to the Kabaka of Buganda and the Baganda as a community following his inaccurate remarks, has been hailed as a sign of humility.

Dollo’s apology has also been described as a call for mending ties between Baganda and Acoli that had soured recent months followingg the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Dollo’s apology, published by Daily Monitor said: “Last week, during the vigil held at the home of the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, I made a speech that was laden with unbearable grief and pain for the demise of our departed brother.

The Chief Justice added: “However, in the course of this emotional expression, I made a wrong and inappropriate reference to His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda. I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly, and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference; and also hereby, tender my apology to His Majesty, the Kabaka. I will immediately hereafter communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing, registering this apology.”

The apology has attracted praise from some prominent politicians including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Lukwago said: “It’s a trait of humility and civility for one to apologise in situations where they have erred, but the Chief Justice should learn to speak less on contentious public matters.

Lukwago added: “As arbiters of societal conflicts judges ordinarily speak through the pen and judicial verdict and after gathering sufficient evidence. It’s only in exceptional circumstances that they descend into the arena of public discourse lest they risk stripping themselves of the myth..”

Many others have expressed support for the Chief Justice’s move through their social media accounts. Some however continue to demand for a written apology while others insist he should resign.

Daniel Walyemera Musumba, a law lecturer at Cavendish University in Kampala, however said he does not see a need for the Chief Justice to apologize, adding that the C.J was right to call upon Buganda leaders to reign in errant members who appeared to be celebrating the late Oulanyah’s health before he passed away.

Below is Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo’s Full statement

Last week, during the vigil held at the home of the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, I made a speech that was laden with unbearable grief and pain for the demise of our departed brother. This grief and pain [were] exacerbated by those who had exhibited unthinkable callousness while the Speaker was fighting for his life; and, have continued to do so even as he lies dead. I castigated the perpetrators of these evil deeds in no uncertain language. However, in the course of this emotional expression, I made a wrong and inappropriate reference to His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda. I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly, and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference; and also hereby, tender my apology to His Majesty, the Kabaka. I will immediately hereafter communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing, registering this apology. Otherwise, I stand firm in my castigation of those who mercilessly tormented Jacob Oulanyah at the time he needed compassion most; and, who continue to inexplicably dance on his grave. I reiterate that this contravenes our much-cherished African culture, and it must be condemned by all people of good will. I also reiterate the statement I made about my admiration of, and long-standing association with, the people of Buganda among whom I have lived for the greater part of my life. I call upon them to be wary of people who are now seen as representing the views of Buganda, but instead tarnish the great name of Buganda. On this, I speak from experience; the Acoli having suffered the tragic repercussions caused in part by our failure to shun and restrain those who were ill-placed to occupy position as opinion leaders influencing the course of events in our society, for which we have paid a heavy price. I reiterate my appeal to the people of Buganda to learn from our experience. In this regard, I do profusely hail Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga for his press release which has demonstrated maturity, magnanimity, soberness, and a conciliatory tone. That reflects and displays the true nature of the Buganda I have always proudly associated myself with. Given the tone of communication by the Rt Hon Katikkiro, we can now all in harmony accord the Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah a dignified funeral, concluding with his burial, to which everyone is most welcome to attend.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

