Speaker Jacob Oulanyah is dead

The Speaker of the August House, R.t Hon. Jacob Oulanyah is dead, President Museveni has announced.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen. It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.” Museveni tweeted

Adding, “I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit. He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first,” Reads the tweet.

Mr. Museveni also revealed that he delayed the announcement in favor of the deceased’s children, whom he wanted to receive the news first.

He was rushed to the US about a month ago aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines plane after his health suddenly worsened.

A few days ago, Oulanyah was announced dead on Social Media and biography on Wikipedia was edited by unknown people who added his death date. His health condition forced his deputy, the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and family members to rush to Seattle – Washington state, where he was hospitalised to see him.

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Comments

comments