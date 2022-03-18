Speaker Oulanyah ‘very ill’. Deputy, C.J and family members fly to US to see him

The health of the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Jacob Oulanyah has deteriorated, forcing his deputy, the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and family members to rush to Seattle – Washington state, where he is hospitalised to see him.

Democratic Party President Nobert Mao, who accompanied the team of high-ranking government officials to see the Speaker confirmed that Oulanyah is battling for his life.

Mao didn’t however indicate whether he, not being a government official, also used tax payers money to go and check on Oulanyah.

The cause of Oulanyah’s I’ll health is still unknown but he was rushed to the US about a month ago aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines plane after his health suddenly deteriorated.

The Speaker’s bad health has attracted sympathies from across the political spectrum including from the leading opposition National Unity Platform as well as the Forum for Democratic Change.

