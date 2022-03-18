Connect with us
Ministry of health

Speaker Oulanyah ‘very ill’. Deputy, C.J and family members fly to US to see him

News

Speaker Oulanyah ‘very ill’. Deputy, C.J and family members fly to US to see him

Published on

Speaker Jacob Oulanyah


The health of the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Jacob Oulanyah has deteriorated, forcing his deputy, the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and family members to rush to Seattle – Washington state, where he is hospitalised to see him.

Democratic Party President Nobert Mao, who accompanied the team of high-ranking government officials to see the Speaker confirmed that Oulanyah is battling for his life.

Mao didn’t however indicate whether he, not being a government official, also used tax payers money to go and check on Oulanyah.

DP’s Nobert Mao broke the news


The cause of Oulanyah’s I’ll health is still unknown but he was rushed to the US about a month ago aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines plane after his health suddenly deteriorated.

The Speaker’s bad health has attracted sympathies from across the political spectrum including from the leading opposition National Unity Platform as well as the Forum for Democratic Change.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top