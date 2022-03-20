Speaker Oulanyah passes on

The Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Jacob Oulanyah passed on from a Seattle hospital where he was rushed in an emergency flight about a month ago. He was 57.

President Yoweri Museveni announced Oulanyah’s death.

He said: “Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.

Museveni added: “I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

Museveni eulogised Oulanyah as a good Cadre. He said he delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.

He concluded his brief statement by wishing his soul to rest in eternal eternal peace.

Oulanyah’s predecessor Rebecca Kadaga described Oulanyah’s passing as a loss of a key leader.

Kadaga said: “At this trying moment, I send sincere condolences to the children, the mother and other members of Rt Hon Oulanyah s family as well as friends and relatives. The NRM party, the Parliament and the Country have lost a key leader Condolences to HE the President.”

Oulanyah’s deputy Anita Annet Among, who recently travelled to the US with Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo and DP president Norbert Mao, described Oulanyah’s as a tragic loss.

She said: “We did everything humanly possible to ensure our brother gets back to his feet, we prayed too that he would come back to us alive! But that wasn’t to be. God had other plans for my brother, our brother!

She added: “We loved him, but the Lord almighty loved him more! May the heavens receive you in Glory my dear twin brother and leader. May you Rest in Eternity.”

The cause of Oulanyah’s death is yet to be disclosed.

Comments

comments