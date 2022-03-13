Tributes for Spanish journalist ‘Sumy’

The death in an ‘accident’ of Spanish journalist Sumaya Carrasco Sadurni (Pictured right) has attracted an outpouring of grief especially from supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Sumaya Carrasco 33, died along with her driver Thomas Mugisha 42, in a tragic accident in Kiryandongo when her RAV4 Reg. UAS597U was involved in a head-on collision with a FUSO truck.

Among those who have eulogized the late photographer is NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, Ali Buken aka Nubian Li.

Kyagulanyi said: “Still trying to come to terms with news of the tragic death of international journalist Sumaya Carrasco Sadurni ‘Sumy’ who is said to have suffered a fatal accident together with her driver in Kiryandongo.

“Summy was particularly active in the run up to and during the 2021 presidential campaigns during which she extensively covered and reported on much of our mostly violent experiences. Her work prompted certain regime spokespersons to refer to her as a CIA agent. At one point, she was forced to flee from one of our press conference in Kamwokya citing threats she was facing due to her work in Uganda.

“I condole with Sumy’s family, friends, colleagues and the entire media fraternity upon her death. May her Soul rest in eternal peace.

Sumaya and her driver, perished in a car accident in Kiryandongo in vehicle RAV4 reg.number UAS597U after a FUSo driver had a head collision with their car along Kampala- Gulu highway.

Faridah Nampiima, the PRO traffic and road safety revealed that the hit and run happened on Monday and Police in Kiryadongo is still searching for the driver of FUSO registration number UAL 192U who knocked the two dead.

During her lifetime, Sumy used her photography skills to expose injustices that happened during the 2021 general elections.

Nubian Li, Bobi Wine’s right hand man expressed loss for a courageous journalist, but also highlighted skepticism surrounding the alleged accident.

“She was a very brave International journalist who captured a lot of the brutality and human rights violations in Uganda. A very talented Spanish photographer whose works have featured in most of the international media houses such as the New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, etc…There are a lot of unanswered questions about this accident!” said e expressed

Photo Journalist Lubowa Abubakar said Sumy was a teacher and a great inspiration to photographers in Uganda.

“I have finally composed myself to say Good bye to you my friend, my partner in Crime, Colleague and so many other things. Sumy SC died yesterday night at around 20:30hrs in a car accident with her driver Thomas Mugisha in Kiryandongo. A professional photographer, in fact one of the best in Uganda. You have been a teacher to many but more so a role model in this field. Just like that Sumy is gone Just like that A great woman has rested on Women’s Day,” said Lubowa.

Comments

comments