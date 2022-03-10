Uganda Celebrates Iranian Poet Hakim Nezami Ganjavi

Uganda through the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kampala celebrated the life and works of Poet Hakim Nezami Ganjavi.

The event was graced with poets, scholars and journalists at Kololo.

Among the invited was Poet Lukwanzi Kauthara Ndagano whose mother is also a poet and Pan Africanist, Sheikh Musa Sowedi Muganza who is a translator, literaturist and Academia from Makerere University, media partners and respected religious scholars.

On Speaking, Mohammad Reza Ghezelsofla, the Iran Cultural Counselor congratulated Ugandan poets and scholars.

He quoted prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who said that he was appointed between two eras of ignorance but the last one will be more dangerous than the other. The world is witnessing it today where people are hiding behind modernization.

On introduction of Poet Hakim Nezami Ganjavi, he said that some nations are using this Iranian nationality and Persian language poet for their selfish interests by claiming that he was belonging to them to cause political unrest with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He informed participants that Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE) is mostly known for “Khamseh”, two copies of which are preserved in Iran were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register list in 2011. “Khamseh” is a pentalogy of poems written in Masnavi verse form (rhymed couplets) with a total of 30,000 couplets.

According to the Cultural Counselor, he said that poet Hakim Nezami belongs to the greater Iran and March 12 is named Nezami Day in the Islamic Republic of Iran to commemorate the great influential poet.

Nezami is one of the influential poets from the great Islamic Republic of Iran and he has contributed to the civilization and Persian language literature which is a unique language spoken all over the world.

“His literature are found in different Iranian universities and libraries because he one of the icons of the Persian literature”, he added.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran practices Islamic democracy and change their political leaders after every period of time which is not the case with some Arab countries.

While closing, he hoped and prayed that May their neighbors not follow the diplomacy of the western nations who are double standards.

