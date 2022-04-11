EC starts displaying verified administrative units ahead of women council, LCs polls

The Electoral Commission has today (Monday April 11, 2022) started displaying the lists of all verified administrative units across the country.

This comes after the electoral body, at the start of March 2022, embarked on a nation-wide exercise to harmonize details about the different administrative units in the country including, their legal status, location as we ll as proper naming of each and every administrative unit.

The exercise is meant to primarily guide voters and election officials as well as local leaders in conducting elections for Women Councils slated for August 2022, as well as for election of village and parish administrative councils in 2023.

The electoral body says that the lists of all the relevant administrative units can be viewed publicly at the respective sub counties / division headquarters countrywide throughout this period including on weekends.

The display exercise has been scheduled to start April 11, and April 20, 2022. Details are contained in the attached EC Press Release on Display of verified admin units

