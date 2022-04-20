Female innovative entrepreneurs to receive UGX5m cash prize from Vambulili

By Bayan Nalubwama

Vambulili ventures in partnership with Access Fashion and Manifesting Legacy all Non governmental organizations from the UK have come out to empower women entrepreneurs in Uganda.

In this competition slated for April 23 at Kampala Sheraton hotel, the best female business idea will walk away with UGX5m, three months mentorship by established startup founders in the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uganda and also pitch a business idea worth $250,000 to a UK based venture capitalist after the three months of mentoring.

All participants will get free Website construction, Social Media Marketing and will be helped with achieving first sales and getting first customers. The runner up will get one free night in the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Speaking to journalists at Sheraton hotel on Wednesday, Chris Kalibbala the Executive Director Vambulili advised youths to be go-getters and stop waiting on other people’s help in pursuing their own dreams.

“You need to get out of bed and go get your dreams. You need to stop waiting on other people to do it for you and to show you how to get what is yours. We are living in a global economy so we need to go and claim Uganda’s stake in the global economy. We must not wait for the government because it has got too many problems. We must do it ourselves.” He said

Adding that the three NGOs partnered to support young people’s well being with career and psychological development so that they conquer the opportunity desks and the winner takes the money.

“Five million shillings cash give away to the best female business idea in Uganda. You must show us how you are going to spend the money, make something in Uganda which can be exported to the rest of the world, show how you are going to create jobs for other people in Uganda and also how you are going to do positive sustainability in Uganda.” He said

Zinunula Sserumaga, the founder of Access to fashion and a merchandise consultant in the Uk assured that she will connect the beneficiaries with over a billion retailers in her reach and also import those skills to Ugandan women to support their businesses, source funding from the UK and in Uganda and help women necessities needed to start a business.

Natasha Mutebi from Manifesting Legacy said she has come on board to help young people with personal development because there is great need for young people to gain the skills and tools to personally develop themselves.

“You cannot go anywhere in life unless you understand your passion, your skills and the sourcing for personal development. We are going to network and mentor young people to help them understand how to get where they want to go. You can manifest what you desire if you understand the particle tools and also know how to network with people, what your skills say and what your strength is. How do you understand how to sell yourself in an environment? Basically this is what it’s going to be about.” She said

Douglas Smith, the founder of Sport Rise, the first company to make soccer balls in Uganda competed with over twenty five youths in the first edition of Vambulili competition that happened in February and emerged a winner.

“The money helped us launch our latest soccer ball product ‘lulu’, a product for all weather. Lulu is a fusion of contemporary African art and soccer. We are trying to sell African heritage through a soccer ball so it has been so much helpful and I would like to tell everyone out there that this has been so much impactful to us.” He said.

Hakim Luyima who scooped second place in the first competition said Vambulili has helped him meet with fellow entrepreneurs doing various things and has been able to connect to a good community.

“It’s not that when you attend the competition that’s the end of the relationship. It’s an unending kind of relationship they build with you and help you get other opportunities here and in the diaspora.” he said.

To be part of this competition, the entrants who must all be female and must pitch their Business idea in five minutes and demonstrate how they intended to make use of the money.

They also have to submit a PowerPoint presentation of maximum 5 slides.

