Former Speaker Oulanyah’s body brought back home

The remains of the deceased former Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah were this afternoon returned to Uganda, after more than a week after he passed away in the United States.

The casket containing Oulanyah’s remains touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The casket was accorded full honours with the presence of the Vice President Jessica Alupo, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, several cabinet Ministers, Family and friends.

Amidst the endless tears that flowed from the eyes of the mourners, a cultural dance known as Bwola Dance was performed as the casket made its way to the funeral van that awaited to take the deceased remains to the A Plus funeral home for treatment.

According to Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi, the deceased’s body shall be taken to his home on Saturday April 2,2022.

Oulanyah’s body will be laid to its final resting home at his ancestral home in Omoro district on Friday April 8.

The day shall be declared a public holiday in accordance with the constitution of Uganda.

Meanwhile, due to overwhelming public concern, the government once again slashed the budget for sending off the former Speaker previously from UGX2.5bn to UGX 1.7bn and now to UGX 1.2bn.

Among those that protested the wasteful expenditure is the Inspector General Government Beti Kamya who said the “Spirit of the late @JacobOulanyah must be horrified by the obscene cash bonanza in his #funeral expenses, he’d not allow it if he had a choice.”

She said her office @IGGUganda will honour him by taking interest in allegations of impropriety in his funeral expenses.

