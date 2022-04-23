Connect with us
Heads of State to grace Muhoozi’s birthday

Published on

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba


First Son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s highly publicized 48th birthday celebrations are set to attract Heads of State, and numerous other activities that will disrupt traffic flow in Kampala today Saturday April 23, 2022.

It is not clear at this moment which Head of State is likely to attend Muhoozi’s birthday. But his recent visit to Rwannda’s Paul Kagame and Egypt’s El-Sisi and his flowery praises of the two leaders offers clues to who may attend.

A statement from the in-charge of Kampala Metropolitan Traffic department warns motorists that the police will divert traffic on Jinja road – a main artery for Uganda’s commerce – leading to the city centre.

But the hyped celebrations which have been on for now close to a month, have attracted condemnation from some sections of the population as a sign of insensitivity to the country’s problems, but also a needless show of largess.

Below is the Police’s full statement on traffic diversion


