Jacob Oulanyah Education Fund receives overwhelming support

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo (left) with Speaker Anita Among have pledged to champion the education of Jacob Oulanyah’s children

Many people knew Jacob Oulanyah was a generous person and that he loved children.

But very few, it turns out, knew the depths of his love of children and his passion for education.

The revelation therefore that Jacob Oulanyah was supporting the education of a mind boggling 101 students at Seroma Christian school in Mukono, has been a humbling source of news.

The student beneficiaries of Jacob Oulanyah’s generosity, delivered moving testimonies before mourners at the deceased’s home in Muyenga.

A number of people were moved by the late Speaker’s selflessness that they offered to start an education trust fund to carry forward the work of the late Speaker.

As revealed by the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo and the newly elected Speaker of Parliament Anita Anet Among, the fund has been established and christened Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund.

Among herself pledged Parliament’s continued support to the children and also asked other legislators to join the cause so that the children of the late continue nwith education.

“I want to pledge to you that as Parliament of Uganda, we have got an additional responsibility for Jacob’s children. You are our children as Parliament,” she said

It was further revealed that the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo agreed to chair the trust fund.

To further show his commitment the cause of preserving Oulanyah’s legacy, Owiny-Dollo committed to ensuring that no single penny is abused.

Information from the family indicates that the late Oulanyah is survived by eight children, six of whom are still studying.

Oulanyah’s body was taken to Parliament on Monday for MPs to pay their last respects.

The body will be taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds on April 6, and his burial will be held at his ancestral home at Lalogi village in Omoro district on April 8, which will also be observed as a public holiday.

