Jacob Oulanyah laid to final rest

The body of the former Speaker of Parliament of Uganda Jacob Oulanyah were on Friday April 8, 2022 laid to its final resting place at Lalogi in Omoro district.

While the burial of the late Speaker, will certainly not bring an end to the heartache and sorrow of those who were close to the former Speaker, it marks the end of the state funeral and intense media attention to the life and works of the former Speaker.

Like all deaths, Oulanyah will now be remembered occasionally through references and legacies.

In the near future, attention will shift towards filling the position of MP for Omoro which fell vacant by his death.

Newly elected Speaker Anita Among tasked the leadership of Acholi Parliamentary caucus to deliver the late Speaker’s son Andrew Ojok as the MP of Omoro replacing his father.

The decision has been positively received in the caucus as well as among other MPs from Northern Uganda.

