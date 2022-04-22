Kenya’s former President Kibaki dies at 90

Kenya’e former President Mwai Kibaki, who served as the country’s third president has died at the age of 90.

His death was announced Friday by his successor, incumbent Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who called him inspirational.

Kenyattaa eulogised Kibaki as: “A quintessential patriot whose legacy of civil responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans long into our future,” he said.

Kibaki rose to power in 2002 under the Orange movement an Opposition movement that started as a mass movement of discontent against then long-ruling KANU party of former president Arap Moi. He ruled until 2013.

He came to power promising to fight corruption and transform Kenya’s economy.

While Kibaki ushered in economic reforms, corruption continued.

