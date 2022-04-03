Fire guts Ministry of Agric. chemicals stores

The Ministry of Agriculture stores for chemicals that is located along Buganda Road in Wandegeya have been destroyed by fire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire has said. .

“Our fire prevention and rescue services responded at the scene on time and are currently dealing with the situation.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown,” said Oweyesigyire.

The Police National Political Commissar Asian Kasingye dispelled earlier social media reports that the fire had caught the offices of the ministry of public service.

Oweyesigyire added: “Preliminary information gathered by the officers indicates that the storekeepers always burn rubbish every Sunday and it is suspected the wind could have blown the fire inside the store since the burning point is close to the stores.”

Two people identified as; Ajambo Jerry and Namusimbi Eunice, both cleaners were arrested to help with the investigation.

The offices are close to the Ministry of Public Service as well as the headquarters of the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

