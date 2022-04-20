Museveni backs Oulanyah’s son ‘to honour’ father’s legacy

President Yoweri Museveni has backed the candidacy of Andrew Oulanyah, the son of deceased former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah to be the ruling party’s flag bearer for the Omoro county parliamentary by-election.

The Director of Communications at the NRM secretariat Emmanuel Dombo revealed that Museveni held a meeting with NRM leaders and NRM -leaning aspirants for the MP by- election and agreed to support the late Oulanyah’s son.

Dombo said: “The President of Uganda and National Chairman of NRM today held a meeting with NRM leaders and aspirants for the MP by-election. In order to maintain party unity & cohesion, all the NRM aspirants decided to support Andrew Oulanyah because it is decent to honour his fathers Legacy.”

The 31-year old Ojok, and the eldest of Oulanyah’s children, currently works with the National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U).

The Electoral Commission, in accordance with the constitution, released the roadmap for the Omoro county by-election indicating that the successor to the late MP will be chosen on May 26, 2022.

Although some in the NRM have expressed confidence in the conduct of the young Oulanyah, the reason to simply uphold the legacy of the late Speaker instead of giving voters freedom to choose, has not gone down well with some people.

Frank Tumwebaze Kajiiji, the Minister of Agriculture, hailed Ojok during the vigil of the late Speaker.

“Last night at his last Vigil,Andrew his son made his dad & all of us proud. He exhibited maturity, wisdom & strength of character being a true reflection of Jacob.

It’s my prayer that the people of Omoro can see the leader in Andrew & send him here to replace his dad,” said Tumwebaze a few days ago.

But others believe democracy has been sidelined for personal or party interests.

One Daniel Kavuma, commented on the move saying: “Elections shouldn’t be determined by the phrase “Son of”. Not suggesting he is not capable but for the good of democracy we should always lean towards meritocracy.”

Cephas Twinamatsiko commented through Twitter that: “What do you call decency? The call of upholding and sustaining “Democracy” should at all times be held and left to dictate. There’s no father vs son in principles of Democracy. Read about @MwalimuNyerere . You will get the picture. Mungu atusaidie sana.”

Comments

comments