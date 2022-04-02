Muslim World League praised for consistency in humanitarian work

The Muslim World League has been lauded for its consistency in providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Ugandans and for keeping the tradition of giving Ramathan food baskets for the past 38 years without stopping.

The praises were made by several dignitaries on Wednesday March 30, 2022 who gathered to witness the flagging off of yet another nation-wide donation of Ramathan food baskets targeting some 3000 families in different parts of the country.

The messages of appreciation were led by the Chief Guest and Minister for Kampala Hajat Minsa Kabanda who expressed her gratitude for MWL for always responding to the plight of the needy and vulnerable families especially those living in Kampala.

Hajat Kabanda said: “The Holly Month of Ramathan is an opportunity to seek out and to share with each other and to share with the needy. We thank you MWL for this gesture. I am in charge of many needy people and I hope we shall continue giving them. I hope that our two offices will coordinate.”

The Deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo added to the messages of gratitude when he said that no year has passed without MWL donating essential food items to support needy people ahead of the Holly month of Ramathan.

The Ambassador of The Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Jamal ibn Muhammad AL Madani added to the praises of MWL by noting that the organisation’s objective is to answer the directive of the Almighty Allah.

He said: “The League’s permanent goal is to help the needy whether Muslim or Christian. within a series of benevolent projects throughout the year aimed at helping the needy based on the Almighty Allah’s saying: “They ask you what they should spend, say whatever good you spend, it is for parents, relatives, orphans, the needy and the wayfarer. And whatever good you do, God is all-knowing of it.”

Indeed as the Director of MWL in Uganda, Othuman Ibn Ahmed Al Omar observed, their assistance has gone towards alleviating paid and suffering of vulnerable communities in many parts of Uganda.

He noted that some of their assistance has reached thousands of victims of natural disasters such as landslides, or refugees displaced by wars and civil strife from neighbouring countries.

