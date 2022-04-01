Connect with us
Ministry of health

Outrage at return of negative PRC tests at Entebbe

News

Outrage at return of negative PRC tests at Entebbe

Published on

Dr. Mwebesa Henry


The decision by the Government of Uganda to bring back the requirement of a negative PCR test for incoming travellers, has engaged many Ugandans with many arguing that the decision was based more on business than public health concerns.

Following protests by truck drivers at Uganda’s border with Kenya, the Uganda government had lifted the requirement for possession of negative PCR for incoming travellers.

U-turn

The Director General of health services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, had in a Feb 16 communication said the government had lifted the Negative PRC test for all incoming passengers.

The government cited low cases of COVID-19 cases as grounds for the decision.

Now however, in an apparent U-turn, the measure has been reintroduced at Entebbe effective March 29, 2022.

Many people have opposed the idea saying it is largely meant to enrich owners of laboratories that carry out the PCR tests, as opposed to promoting vaccination.

Reactions

Much of the criticism is based on the fact that many countries have since removed the negative PCR test to enter their countries.

Daniel Kalinaki, the News Director at Nation Media Group said: “Uganda could ask travellers for proof of Covid-19 vaccination instead of tests and raise its ridiculously low vaccination rate. But THEY won’t let public health stand in the way of private wealth.”

Others say the decision will hurt Uganda’s already struggling tourism industry as tourists move to countries with lesser and less costly travel measures.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Will you still do business with your ex?
By March 27, 2022

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top