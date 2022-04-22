Speaker Among orders gov’t to report on Marinos’ torture

In a rare show of faminine solidarity, a former Minister in President Yoweri’s government has challenged his bosses to answer to allegations that a female National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter was twice arrested and gang-raped by security forces.

Sarah Ochineg Opendi, the former Minister of State for Health and the Tororo district Woman MP raised the matter concerning the kidnap and torture of Alexandreos Marinos on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

Opendi accused security operatives of being behind the alleged torture and rape of Marinos by security operatives whom neighbours said she was bundled into a ‘drone’ van and driven towards a CMI facility in Mbuya.

“Why would one pick a woman from her house, kidnap, handcuff her and rape her? These must be people from the security because an ordinary person cannot handcuff a person,” Sarah Opendi told Parliament.

Opendi alleged that Marinos was kidnapped twice from her home on 30th March 2022 and released after 3 days. On Easter Monday she was arrested again, blindfolded, ganged rape and tortured.

According to NUP party President Robert Kyagulanyi, Marinos was warned not to speak out against her ordeal and when she did, the same tormentors returned to take her away only to be saved by neighbours.

The Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among also expressed solidarity with Marinos saying that what touches a woman touches all women.

She ordered the Minister of Internal Affairs to present a report on the matter on. Tuesday.

Among said: “What touches one Woman Concerns all of us ,I direct the Minister of Internal Affairs to report to the House on Tuesday on the case of Marinos Alexandria as raised by Hon Sarah Opendi.We need an update on what action has been taken on it.”

