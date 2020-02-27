Students perform poorly in Business subjects as UNEB releases 2019 UACE results

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results released Thursday by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) indicate poor performance by the students in the business subjects of Economics and Entrepreneurship.

Out of the 14019 female students who registered for economics, only 0.6 percent scored an A. Of the 22565 male students who sat the exams, only 0.5 percent scored grade A.

Likewise, 67.5 percent of the 13753 female students who registered for entrepreneurship subject scored below A and only 1.7 percent of the 14152 male students who registered for the same subject scored A.

An A is the highest score in each subject which represents 6 points followed by B with 5 points and then C, D, E and O with 4, 3, 2 and 1 point (s) respectively.

The overall best done subjects at this level were History, Christian Religious Education, Literature in English, Mathematics , Physics, Agriculture and Biology.

Geography and Chemistry were also poorly performed according to Daniel Odongo , the UNEB Executive Secretary.

A total of 103429 candidates sat for the Examinations. Of these 43625 were females and 59804 were males.

A total of 65723 candidates obtained the two principal passes required for university admission making 63.6 percent of the candidates that sat. A total of 89050 candidates passed at the one principal and two subsidiary passes which is considered sufficient for admission to other tertiary institutions.

According to UNEB, female candidates performed better than males at the principal level pass (A-E) in Art (humanities), Mathematics, Physics and Agriculture where as males were better in Chemistry, Biology, Art and General Paper.

The UNEB has also withheld results of 126 candidates from 26 centres over suspected cases of malpractice.

While releasing the results, Odongo urged heads of centres to cross check the results and submit in queries if they find any on time.

“We advise them to personally submit their queries or amendments to the Board not later than fifteen days after the release of the results,” said Odongo.

The Minister of Education and Sports , Janet Kataaha Museveni, credited UNEB for the continuous on time release of results that enables students and parents have adequate time to plan for the next stage

“The timely release of results allows sufficient time for tertiary institutions to plan for their selections and enables parents and candidates themselves to make decisions on other options” she said.

The Minister also noted with concern that there is need to boost the Education sector with more science teachers following the continued low candidature in the science subjects.

“I am even concerned about the very low number of girls in sciences. Deliberate efforts have been made to increase the number of science teachers and improve their welfare in order to raise the numbers of students in sciences,” she said.

The Minister also showed concern over the high numbers of candidates at universities citing that it’s a commendable goal but they should as well opt for the tertiary institutions for they promote job creation

“Products of the tertiary level are not only the most needed in industry but are often job creators rather than job seekers,” she said.

