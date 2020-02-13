Will Gava quench IUIU student’s thirst for a televised presidential debate?

Students of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Main Campus, Mbale, on Sunday last week poured votes to Ahmed Kasango Gava a.k.a Motolingo, a 3rd year student of Mass Communication, which led to his victory as the 2020 Guild Chairperson Electoral Commission.

Gava got 645, beating his only competitor Ibrahim Abushir, a 4th year student of Food Science and Nutrition who scored 530 votes.

Gava will now oversee of the 2020/21 guild elections at the campus. He is believed to have won because of his promise to televise the “Presidential Debate” live on different TVs.

Students of IUIU main Campus have been yarning to see their Guild Presidential Debate live on at least one of the biggest television stations in Uganda including NTV, NBS TV, Urban TV and Spark TV.

“Unlike the previous elections, I will make sure that our Guild Presidential Debate is televised and we are planning to be live on Urban TV next week on Thursday 20th February 2020,” he said, adding: “I will make sure that the elections are free and fair.”

This was the second consecutive time for a candidate from the Mass Communication Department to win the same seat, using the same strategy.

Last year, Vinikhet Manana won the race with 733 votes against Muhammed Muhammad’s 133.

Although Manana had promised to televise the debate, he did not do it, which maintained the thirst of the students for the debate. Will Gava fulfill?

Manana had plans of televising the debate on Urban Television but failed because of what he called small challenges. The debate was instead reported live on 93.1 IUIU FM.

“The nominations were successfully conducted on Tuesday this week and we have five candidates – four national and one international,” Gava said. “We shall carry out a voter sensitisation campaign on Friday this week where we are going to educate different students especially first years on how to use the electronic voting procedure.”

Gava promised to deploy heavily to ensure that candidates do not bribe voters with money or sweet.

The guild elections will be conducted on Saturday February 22 at the IUIU main campus.

Gava hosts two programs at 93.1 IUIU FM – the ‘University Departments’ that airs every Wednesday from 8:00pm to 9:00pm and the ‘Weekly round-up’ (Aga-wiki) that airs every Saturday from 5:00am to 7:00am.

