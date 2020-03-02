Go to a vocational institute instead of studying for a ‘useless’ degree – Minister Muyingo

The State Minister of Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo has cautioned students who excelled in the recently released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) Examinations to also consider joining vocational institutes when choosing tertiary institutions, as a way to increase the chances of getting a job or creating one for themselves.

Muyingo urged students to shun courses that will not secure them jobs.

“Right now the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results are out. I saw students jubilating and chanting that are going to join universities. But my humble appeal is that go somewhere you will benefit,” said Muyingo.

He added: “I appeal to UACE stars not to allow any course that you are given because you want a degree but rather scrutinize and see which course will help you fit in the job market.

The Minister made the remarks while officiating the 4th graduation ceremony of Global Institute of Information Technology and Business Studies (GITBS) at Patidar Samaj Hotel in Kampala on Friday February 28, 2020.

“We want our children to learn only those courses that will help them especially during the competition in the job market” he added.

Over 200 grandaunts passed in different fields including Catering and Hotel Management, Oil and Gas, Information Technology, Journalism and Mass Communication and others.

“Gone are the days when a degree was so much honored. Today’s question is what have you studied and what can you do not the number of degrees you have.”

Benedict Opolot, the Director of GITBS urged grandaunts to put in practice what they had learned in classes.

“Don’t just go outside there and fold your arms. There are very many opportunities that you can grab. Be innovative in your field I tell you the world will not be difficult for you,” said Kirunda before urging the graduants.

