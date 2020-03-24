Wakiso Muslim S.S: Prayer and hardwork finally pay off

In 2003, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School opened its doors to offer secular as well as the Islamic religious curriculum to students.

Located in Gayaza, 14 miles from Kampala, along Kampala-Hoima road, the school started in a humble way with just 4 classes and 11 students.

The school was founded by four eminent educationists led by the late Hajat Sarah Namakula together with fellow directors Dr. Ssenku Jamilu, Hajj Mulindwa Musa, and Mr. Jakana Siliman. It was the first secondary school of its kind covering the areas of Gayaza, Kakooge, Bakka, Kariiti, Nkoowe, Kikubampanga and Kavumba.

Dr. Ssenku one of the founder directors says that Wakiso Muslim Secondary was started with the objective of grooming students who could at the end of the day understand that God is the giver of everything. “At Wakiso, worshipping God is highly prioritized and all students are allowed to worship as they wish, as long as it’s the Almighty God that they are glorifying.”

Both Muslims and non Muslims are welcome we pledge to continue working hard and, with Allah’s guidance, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School will continue to shine. adds Ssenku.

Excelling in UACE Exams

Eighteen years since its establishment, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School, has grown into one of the best performing schools in Wakiso, thanks to the grace of Allah, good stewardship by the school’s Board and Management, as well as parents who patronized it.

From just 11 students, the school now commands a strong student population of close to 900.

Judging by UNEB’s ranking, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School emerged 16th best performing school in Wakiso district – an outstanding performance considering that Wakiso is the best performing district in the country.

This performance was indeed something worthy thanking Allah for, as Aminah Namaganda, the school’s Head teacher emphasised. She said: “On October 13, 2019 while gathered in the main hall with the invited Sheikhs, we asked God to help His school, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School to perform well at all levels, O and A Level. God has answered our prayers.”

Namaganda added that according to the 2019 UACE results, Wakiso Muslim Secondary School was ranked 16th in Wakiso district and 47th in the country.

Recently, the school’s leadership held a thanks-giving service to thank Allah for the rewarding performance. The colourful ceremony that also attracted notable personalities from across the district was witnessed by over 500 people who included parents, teachers, politicians, community leaders as well as well-wishers.

The day began with a Quran competition where students were asked questions, to test their knowledge of the Holy book that ended with winners receiving cash prizes.

Sheikh Abbas Mustafa Ssemwanga, who presided as chief preacher of the day urged students and parents to always trust Allah to help them overcome every challenge. He also asked them to be humble and disciplined and to use the knowledge they gather at school to help them succeed.

“I have educated children too. It has been Allah’s grace indeed. Please study to gather more knowledge to help you fit in this competitive world. Don’t study to prove others wrong or with the hope that it is only through education that one can get rich. Obey your teachers and parents, you will excel even after school,” Sheikh Semwanga said.

Secrets for excellence in 2019

According to testimonies gathered by this reporter, the theme of discipline and hard work emerged as the cross-cutting theme for their success.

“We worked hard .We expected to beat the best in the district. We didn’t sleep,” said the soft-spoken Baziir Adoa, an A-level science teacher.

Muhamadi Kaweesa, an educationist and a great friend of the school, attributed the amazing performance of the school to the grace of God and the good leadership provided by the management since Wakiso Muslim Secondary School was started.

“The sky is the limit,” Kaweesa told the excited academic achievers that looked at him. “You can always achieve what you persistently work for. You have done it but this is not the end of the world. The struggle has just begun.” He added.

He told those who excelled in exams that the challenges ahead of them were many. “This is the school that has showed you the light ahead. There is nothing impossible. Never forget Wakiso Muslim Secondary School,” Muhamadi Kaweesa said to the candidates of 2019.

