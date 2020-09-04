Connect with us

NCHE allows more institutions to start online courses

Prof. Mary Okwakol, the ED of NCHE


The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has permitted 10 universities and 3 other higher institutions of learning to teach online courses.

The licensed institutions are: ISBAT University, Uganda Christian University (UCU), APTECH, Lira university, Ernest Cook Ultrasound Research Institute, African Renewal University and Metropolitan International University.

Others include Victoria university, Uganda Martyrs University, Cavendish University, Law Development Center and the International University of East Africa.

The demand for online education has increased tremendously during the lockdown period when education institutions were closed.

Professor Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) urged all permitted institutions to apply for renewal at least two months before the twelve months expiry period.

“I wish to remind you that under section 3(c) of the guidelines for adoption of an emergency model system, the permission is valid for 12 months,” said Okwakwol.

