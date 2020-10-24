Elections for MPs Set for January 14

The Electoral Commission has finally announced the dates for holding of campaigns and elections for Members of Parliament as well as local government leaders.

The Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama told a news conference at the Commissions offices in Kampala that:

“Campaigns for Members of Parliament shall start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 12, 2021, while those of City/District Local Government Councils will start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 18, 2021. For the Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors, they will start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 23, 2021, Sub County/Town/Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councilors will start November 9, 2020 and stop on February 1, 2021,” said Byabakama.

Byabakama added that the Commission has also set January 14, 2021 as the polling date for Members of Parliament, and January 20, 2021 as polling date Local Governments councils, District /City Chairpersons, Lord Mayors, Mayors and Councilors.

Justice Byabakama said he will announce dates for campaigns and polls for president after the electoral body finishes nominations of the president.

So far 19 people have submitted signatures and other dcouments to be nominated.

