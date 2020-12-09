UNEB records 3.8% increase in candidates registration

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) says it has recorded an increase of 3.8% of the number of students who registered to sit for their final exams for all three levels this year.

In a press release issued by the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, a total of 1,181 ,666 candidates have registered for all the three levels compared to 1,138,000, who registered last year representing a percentage increase of 3.8% in total registration.

Odongo said head teachers are required to display the draft registers and alDLinks to enable candidates verify their registration data.

“ This will go on until the end of the term. In case of any errors, amendments can be effected at UNEB. They should specifically look out for errors with respect to Names of Candidates – Spellings and order of names, photographs of candidates to ensure they are not mismatched, Gender, Date and Year of birth, subjects and papers offered by the candidate, Institutional choices, and Funding Code,” Odongo said.

He added that for the PLE candidates, an amendment form can be downloaded from the portal, while for UCE and UACE Candidates, an amendment request should be made to UNEB on the school letterhead, and the required documents attached.

Odongo said for those who wish to confirm the registration status of candidates, they can do so by sending an SMS to 6600, using any telephone network. They should type Reg. (space) Full index No. then send to 6600 e.g. Reg. 004182/019 send to 6600.

He said the Dates for Conducting the Examinations for the UCE will be March 1- April 6, 2021, PLE – March 30-31, 2021 while UACE will be April 12- May 3, 2021

The Registration of candidates started on October 22, 2020, a week after the re-opening of schools the process went on until November 30, 2020.

However UNEB gave a grace period of one week that ended on Monday December 7. This was to enable the new centers to effectively finalize the process, and give an opportunity to those who may not have registered within the set period to do 30. Registration has now ended.

