How to Prevent Coronavirus – Ministry of Health guidelines

Access to accurate information has been cited as a critical factor in ensuring that people are able to avoid contracting the deadly Coronavirus that has killed more than 3000 people worldwide .

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has published a two-page flyer on the necessary health habits that people must adopt to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Below is a reproduction of the health guidelines

What is Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)?

This is a highly infectious disease caused by the new Corona Virus. It is spread from person-to-person through sneezing or coughing (droplets infection), human to human contact and contact with contaminated surface.

Signs and Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Difficulty in breathing

Other flu-like symptoms like running nose and sneezing

What Must be done to protect one’s self.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. This will remove the virus if it is your hands. Cover you mouth and nose with tissue or a handkerchief when coughing and sneezing. Throw away the used tissue immediately into a dustbin or burn it and wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. The handkerchief must be washed by yourself daily and ironed with a hot iron. In this way, you protect others from any virus released through coughs and sneezes. Maintain reasonable distance between yourself and someone who is coughing, sneezing (At least one metre apart). Avoid toughing your eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces which can be contaminated with the virus and you can transfer the virus from the surfaces to yourself. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care immediately. If possible, call a health worker and alert them about your condition. Always follow the guidance of your health care worker. People with flu-like symptoms should use face mask to cover the nose and mouth and stay home in a well-ventilated room. If you are caring for individuals who have symptoms, such as cough and fever, you are encouraged to use a face mask to cover nose and mouth for personal protection. Clean and disinfect frequently toughed surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, car doors, elevator buttons etc daily with regular household disinfectant or soap and water. All travelers coming from countries affected by the Coronvirus diseases should follow guidance by health workers at the airport and other border entry points.

What must NOT be done;

Avoid Hand-shaking and Hugging at all times. Avoid close contact with people who are visibly sick with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sneeze). When sick with flue-like symptoms, avoid going to public places, offices and public gatherings. Remain at home to avoid infecting others. You do not need to wear medical masks if you do not have respiratory symptoms such as cough, sneezing or running nose. 5. Don’t take self-medication such as antibiotics. Don’t spit in public. Find a secluded place like toilets or pit latrines in which to spit. Delay travel to countries that currently have many patients with Coronavirus disease. If you MUST travel, please follow the above protective measures. Avoid travel if you have flu-like symptoms.

