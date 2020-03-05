Health
How to Prevent Coronavirus – Ministry of Health guidelines
Access to accurate information has been cited as a critical factor in ensuring that people are able to avoid contracting the deadly Coronavirus that has killed more than 3000 people worldwide .
Uganda’s Ministry of Health has published a two-page flyer on the necessary health habits that people must adopt to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease.
Below is a reproduction of the health guidelines
What is Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)?
This is a highly infectious disease caused by the new Corona Virus. It is spread from person-to-person through sneezing or coughing (droplets infection), human to human contact and contact with contaminated surface.
Signs and Symptoms of COVID-19
- Fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Difficulty in breathing
- Other flu-like symptoms like running nose and sneezing
What Must be done to protect one’s self.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. This will remove the virus if it is your hands.
- Cover you mouth and nose with tissue or a handkerchief when coughing and sneezing. Throw away the used tissue immediately into a dustbin or burn it and wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. The handkerchief must be washed by yourself daily and ironed with a hot iron. In this way, you protect others from any virus released through coughs and sneezes.
- Maintain reasonable distance between yourself and someone who is coughing, sneezing (At least one metre apart).
- Avoid toughing your eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces which can be contaminated with the virus and you can transfer the virus from the surfaces to yourself.
- If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care immediately. If possible, call a health worker and alert them about your condition. Always follow the guidance of your health care worker.
- People with flu-like symptoms should use face mask to cover the nose and mouth and stay home in a well-ventilated room.
- If you are caring for individuals who have symptoms, such as cough and fever, you are encouraged to use a face mask to cover nose and mouth for personal protection.
- Clean and disinfect frequently toughed surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, car doors, elevator buttons etc daily with regular household disinfectant or soap and water.
- All travelers coming from countries affected by the Coronvirus diseases should follow guidance by health workers at the airport and other border entry points.
What must NOT be done;
- Avoid Hand-shaking and Hugging at all times.
- Avoid close contact with people who are visibly sick with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sneeze).
- When sick with flue-like symptoms, avoid going to public places, offices and public gatherings. Remain at home to avoid infecting others.
- You do not need to wear medical masks if you do not have respiratory symptoms such as cough, sneezing or running nose. 5. Don’t take self-medication such as antibiotics.
- Don’t spit in public. Find a secluded place like toilets or pit latrines in which to spit.
- Delay travel to countries that currently have many patients with Coronavirus disease. If you MUST travel, please follow the above protective measures.
- Avoid travel if you have flu-like symptoms.