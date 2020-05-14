Connect with us

13 new truck drivers test positive shoots number to 139

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has released results of samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute where 13 truck drivers tested positive for Coronavirus shooting the number to 139 cases.

The confirmed cases are from 1,741 samples of truck drivers where 7 are Ugandans, 5 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba borders.

However all the 363 community samples tested negative for COVID-19. Bringing the total number of total samples tested to 2,104.

According to the Ministry of Health, 61 patients if the 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered with 0 deaths.

