4 new cases confirmed bringing total COVID-19 cases to 126

The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new COVID-19 cases from 1711 samples tested bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 126 in Uganda.

The new cases are truck drivers whom include: 2 Ugandans, 1 Kenyan who arrived via Elegu and 1 Tanzanian who arrived via Mutukula border as all 233 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

This comes at a time where East African Community heads of states have resolved to adopt a harmonized system and designated ministers of health, transport and EAC affairs as focal persons for COVID-19, these will develop a regional mechanism for testing.

Currently Uganda has confirmed 126 cases with 55 recoveries and 0 deaths.

