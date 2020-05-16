Connect with us

43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Health

43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Avatar
Published on

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 43 new cases out of the 1,838 samples of truck drivers bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 203 in Uganda.

According to the health ministry, at Elegu boarder 15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans, 4 Eritreans tested positive and at Mutukula: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian tested positive while at Malaba: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian, 1 nationality unknown.

However all the 720 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 2558 samples were tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute as the current cases stand at 203, 63 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top