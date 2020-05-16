43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 43 new cases out of the 1,838 samples of truck drivers bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 203 in Uganda.

According to the health ministry, at Elegu boarder 15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans, 4 Eritreans tested positive and at Mutukula: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian tested positive while at Malaba: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian, 1 nationality unknown.

However all the 720 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 2558 samples were tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute as the current cases stand at 203, 63 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Comments

comments