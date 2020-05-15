Connect with us

COVID-19 cases hit 160, as 21 truck drivers test positive

Health

COVID-19 cases hit 160, as 21 truck drivers test positive

Avatar
Published on
Truck driver cooking near fuel tanker

This photograph of an unidentified truck driver was posted by Emmanuel Ainebyona – the Min of Health Spokesperson to show the coping strategies of truck drivers during the current lock down when they are not supposed to get into contact with ordinary members of the population.
The photo triggered a storm when Ainebyoona captioned the driver as his Hero, contrary to what most commentators thought was a risky thing for the driver to cook near a gas/fuel tanker.

Truck drivers from across the East African Community Member Countries continue to exact pressure on Uganda’s health system and resources by continuing to test positive to Coronavirus at border checkpoints.

As of yesterday May 14, 2020, 21 truck drivers tested positive to the disease, out of the total of 1,593 samples. This is the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases that Uganda has recorded since it reported the first Coronavirus case. The result of 21 truck drivers brings to 160 the total number of COVID-10 cases in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health says that all 303 samples tested among community members turned out negative.

21-truck-drivers-test-positive

The COVID-19 picture is becoming uniform among truck drivers in East Africa, reflecting the possibility of cross infection among group members

The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases continues to trigger fear among Ugandans including the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. This is despite the explanation by President Yoweri Museveni that the services of the truck drivers are the life-blood of Uganda’s economy as trucks are the only way to import and export cargo including essential medical equipment that is needed in fighting diseases.

Speaker Kadaga commenting on the alleged lack of action from govenrment despite a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

Speaker Kadaga commenting on the alleged lack of action from govenrment despite a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top