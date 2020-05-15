COVID-19 cases hit 160, as 21 truck drivers test positive

Truck drivers from across the East African Community Member Countries continue to exact pressure on Uganda’s health system and resources by continuing to test positive to Coronavirus at border checkpoints.

As of yesterday May 14, 2020, 21 truck drivers tested positive to the disease, out of the total of 1,593 samples. This is the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases that Uganda has recorded since it reported the first Coronavirus case. The result of 21 truck drivers brings to 160 the total number of COVID-10 cases in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health says that all 303 samples tested among community members turned out negative.

The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases continues to trigger fear among Ugandans including the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. This is despite the explanation by President Yoweri Museveni that the services of the truck drivers are the life-blood of Uganda’s economy as trucks are the only way to import and export cargo including essential medical equipment that is needed in fighting diseases.

