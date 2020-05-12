COVID-19 cases in Uganda reach 122

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in Uganda bringing the total confirmed cases to 122

The new case is a Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Juba Via Elegu is part of the 2296 samples of truck drivers that were tested as 58 community samples tested negative for COVID-19 making a total of 2,854 sample tests.

The new truck driver cases has raised the number of Ugandan drivers who have tested positive to 10.

However in order to reduce and curb the risk of Coronavirus spread from positive truck drivers, the health ministry is expected to launch on site testing at the Malaba and Mutukula border posts this week. As president Museveni has also hinted to testing drivers in their countries of origin a position which is being discussed by the East African heads of states.

