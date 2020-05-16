Connect with us

Uganda,COVID-19 cases reach 227

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases from 2,044 samples of truck drivers bringing the total number to 227 in Uganda.

According to the Ministry, at Elegu boarder 3 Ugandans and 2 Kenyans tested positive, Mutukula boarder 6 Tanzanians and 1 Ugandan tested positive while at Malaba 12 Kenyans tested positive.

However the 554 community samples tested negative.

The Ministry tested a total of 2,044 samples and Out of these,115 samples were tested at Mutukula while 1,375 tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Currently there are 63 recoveries with no COVID-19 death in Uganda

