Connect with us

Uganda registers 8 new Covid-19 cases

Health

Uganda registers 8 new Covid-19 cases

Avatar
Published on

Uganda Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

Uganda has confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases on 12th June 2020 bringing the total confirmed cases to 694.

The Ministry tested 2588 total samples where 1439 samples were from truck drivers from 1439 at the different Points of Entry while 1149 samples were from contacts and alerts.

Of the cases,4 are truck drivers from Elegu while 1 is a truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry, 3 are among contacts and alerts: 2 from Kyotera and 1 Arua.

Additionally, 18 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective countries.

Uganda has registered 199 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top