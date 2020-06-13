Uganda registers 8 new Covid-19 cases

Uganda has confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases on 12th June 2020 bringing the total confirmed cases to 694.

The Ministry tested 2588 total samples where 1439 samples were from truck drivers from 1439 at the different Points of Entry while 1149 samples were from contacts and alerts.

Of the cases,4 are truck drivers from Elegu while 1 is a truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry, 3 are among contacts and alerts: 2 from Kyotera and 1 Arua.

Additionally, 18 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective countries.

Uganda has registered 199 recoveries and 0 deaths.

