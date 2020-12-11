Fear as COVID Spreads Fast Among Muslims

There is mounting concern that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading faster among the muslim community than other population groups, going by the number of sheiks and imams that are either sick of believed to have succumbed to the disease.

A respected muslim medical officer who has been at the front-line of the battle against the pandemic, whom we cannot name because he preferred anonymity, warned members of his community to take extra caution saying the disease could spread faster because of the unique way of praizing Allah that forces believers to bow on the ground. And since the re-opening of mosques and other places of worship, muslims had returned to the old ways of praying without minding to protect themselves against picking the disease from the places they bow.

According to the medical officer, mosques had become a high risk public place especially for the aged people, because they risk picking the disease by bowing in the same spot as someone who might have the virus.

“Make sure you caution muslims to adhere to the SOPs including wearing masks, and avoiding handshakes. And if they must attend Jama (group) prayers, they should either carry their own mats or strictly wear masks at all times to minimize the chances of catching the disease,” said the medic.

The warning was made several weeks ago. But the death of prominent muslims clerics Dr. Anas Kaliisa and Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte in a space of weeks, has heightened fear that the muslim might be bearing the brunt of the disease.

Reports also indicate that the Chairman of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Sheikh Dr. Abdukadir Balonde is hospitalised due to COVID.

In an audio message heard by this reporter that is circulating on several WhatsApp groups indicates that several Imams and Sheikhs particularly in Kampala and Jinja are currently hospitalised with COVID-19.

These include prominent Sheikh from Jinja such as Hajj Ismail Basoga, the new district Khadhie of Jinja and Sheikh Safi Songoro, the Imam of Masjid Umar also in Jinja.

Also the Second Deputy Prime Minister Al Hajj Kirunda Kivejjinja, is said to be battling COVID.

Sheikh Mahmood Shwaibu Lubega, cautioned fellow sheikhs thus: “There is a bizzare situation that I wish to bring to your attention. We are discovering that a great number of the COVID patients are muslims. This could be due to laxity as many of the believers continue to attend prayers without wearing masks. I wish therefore to urge everyone to be extra cautious about this disease. Let’s insist on masks and advise others to have their prayers from home.”

Perhaps realising the disproportionate threat facing the muslim community, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) this week issued a circular to all its structures to re-enforce the adherence of the SOPs.

The Circular reads thus: “It has been observed that many mosques have relaxed observing the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 as per the Ministry of Health.

UMSC had directed all mosques to enforce the following rules;

That believers get Uthu (Ablution) from home

Carry and use their own mats in the mosques

Sanitize/wash hands with soap and water regularly before and after the mosque

Ensure that everyone keeps at least a 1.5 metre distance from one another.

Avoid touching surfaces and shaking hands while in the mosque and public places.

The circular that was signed by UMSC Ramathan Mugalu warns that any mosque that defies the above guidelines, should be closed by the regional Khadhie.

