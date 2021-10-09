Finally, COVID vaccines bought by Uganda arrive

A total of 196,800 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine procured with funding from Government of Uganda has arrived into the country.

The Ministry of Health said the vaccines were bought through the African Union.

The delivery is part of the 1.2m Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines that were procured by Uganda. They vaccines, whose manufacturer is an American company, were filled in South Africa.

Until now, there were widespread alarm among Ugandans regarding the perceived feet-dragging stance by the Ugandan government on purchasing own vaccines in favour of donations from developed countries.

Nonetheless, Uganda has in recent months ramped up vaccination campaign using donated vaccines from countries like the USA, Belgium, France and China.

While addressing Ugandans recently, President Museveni said that by the end of November, 2021 an expected 11m doses would be received by Uganda.

Comments

comments