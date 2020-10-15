Parliament
Early bird MP nominees here
The nominations for Members if Parliament to contest for the 11th Parliament kicked off today.
The Sunrise has been monitoring the two-day exercise and here below brings those that have secured the permission to formally run for the seats.
1. Muhammad Nsereko – Kampala Central (Independent),
2. Keneth Paul Kakande- Nakawa West (Independent),
3. Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda –Kira Municipality (FDC)
4. Abubaker Kawalya – Rubaga North (NUP)
5. Betty Olive Namisango Kamya – Rubaga North (NRM
6. Faridah Nambi – Woman MP Kampala (NRM)
8. Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo – Kawempe North (Independent).
9. John Ken Lukyamuzi – Rubaga South (CP)
10. Paul Kato Lubwama – Rubaga South (Independent)
11. Margret Zziwa – Nakawa West (NRM),
12. Sulaiman Kidandala – Kawempe North (Independent),
13. Allan Ssewanyana – Makindye West (NUP),
15. Stella Nyanzi – Kampala Woman MP (FDC),
16. Muwada Nkunyinji – Kyadondo East (NUP),
17. Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira – Kawempe South (NUP).
18. Joel Ssenyonyi – Nakawa West (NUP),
19. Fred Nyanzi – Kampala Central (NUP),
20. Keneth Paul Kakande – Nakawa West (Independent),
21. Aloysius Mukasa – Rubaga South (NUP),
22. Ibrahim Kasozi – Makindye East (FDC),
23. Cedric Babu Ndilima – Kampala Central (NRM),
24. Brenda Nabukenya – Woman MP Luweero (NUP),
25. Robert Ssekitoreko – Bamunanika (NUP),
26. John Chrysestom Muyingo – Bamunanika (NRM).
27. Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko – Nakifuma County,
28. Ronald Kibuule- Mukono North (NRM),
29. Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa – Woman MP Mityana (NUP),
30. Vicent Bamulangaki Ssempijja – Kalungu County (NRM),
31. Fred Mukasa Mbidde – Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality (DP),
32. Apollo Katinti – Kyadondo East (FDC),
33. Judith Nabakooba – Woman MP Mityana (NRM),
34. Francis Zaake Butebi – Mityana Municipality (NUP).
35. Miles Rwamiti Apuuli- Hoima East (FDC),
36. Odonga Otto – Aruu County (Independent),
37. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga – Woman MP Kamuli (NRM),
38. Katembo Fatuma – Woman MP Kasese (NUP),
39. William Nzoghu – Bsongore North County (FDC),
40. Sarah Adongo – Woman MP Zombo (DP),
41. Jim Muhwezi – Rujubumbura (NRM),
42. Elioda Tumwesigye – Sheema Municipality (Independent),
43. Mary Marylyn Kabugho Kighotha – Woman MP Kasese (Independent)
44. Mbaju Jackson Kathika – Busongora County South (Independent),
45. Rude Monday – Bukonzo East (Independent),
46. Jennifer Muheesi – Woman MP Kazo (NRM),
47. Molly Kamukama – Kazo county (Independent),
48. Mwesigwa Rukutana – Rushenyi County (NRM),
49. Chrispus Kiyonga – Bukonzo West (NRM),
50. Atkins Katusabe – Bukonzo West (FDC),
51. Gen Moses Ali – Adjumani West County (NRM),
52. Jacob Oulanyah – Omoro County (NRM),
53. Catherine Lamwaka – Omoro Woman MP (NRM),
54. Dickson Kateshumbwa – Sheema Municipality (NRM).