Early bird MP nominees here

Parliament

Kadaga

The nominations for Members if Parliament to contest for the 11th Parliament kicked off today.

The Sunrise has been monitoring the two-day exercise and here below brings those that have secured the permission to formally run for the seats.

1. Muhammad Nsereko – Kampala Central (Independent),

2. Keneth Paul Kakande- Nakawa West (Independent),

Semuju

3. Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda –Kira Municipality (FDC)

4. Abubaker Kawalya – Rubaga North (NUP)

5. Betty Olive Namisango Kamya – Rubaga North (NRM

Nambi

6. Faridah Nambi – Woman MP Kampala (NRM)

7. Muhammad Ssegirinya – Kawempe North (NUP),

joel

8. Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo – Kawempe North (Independent).

9. John Ken Lukyamuzi – Rubaga South (CP)

10. Paul Kato Lubwama – Rubaga South (Independent)

11. Margret Zziwa – Nakawa West (NRM),

12. Sulaiman Kidandala – Kawempe North (Independent),

Allan

13. Allan Ssewanyana – Makindye West (NUP),

14. Fredrick Ruhindi – Nakawa East (NRM),

Stella Nyanzi

15. Stella Nyanzi – Kampala Woman MP (FDC),

16. Muwada Nkunyinji – Kyadondo East (NUP),

17. Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira – Kawempe South (NUP).

18. Joel Ssenyonyi – Nakawa West (NUP),

19. Fred Nyanzi – Kampala Central (NUP),

20. Keneth Paul Kakande – Nakawa West (Independent),

21. Aloysius Mukasa – Rubaga South (NUP),

22. Ibrahim Kasozi – Makindye East (FDC),

23. Cedric Babu Ndilima – Kampala Central (NRM),

24. Brenda Nabukenya – Woman MP Luweero (NUP),

25. Robert Ssekitoreko – Bamunanika (NUP),

26. John Chrysestom Muyingo – Bamunanika (NRM).

27. Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko – Nakifuma County,

28. Ronald Kibuule- Mukono North (NRM),

29. Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa – Woman MP Mityana (NUP),

30. Vicent Bamulangaki Ssempijja – Kalungu County (NRM),

31. Fred Mukasa Mbidde – Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality (DP),

32. Apollo Katinti – Kyadondo East (FDC),

33. Judith Nabakooba – Woman MP Mityana (NRM),

34. Francis Zaake Butebi – Mityana Municipality (NUP).

35. Miles Rwamiti Apuuli- Hoima East (FDC),

36. Odonga Otto – Aruu County (Independent),

37. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga – Woman MP Kamuli (NRM),

38. Katembo Fatuma – Woman MP Kasese (NUP),

39. William Nzoghu – Bsongore North County (FDC),

40. Sarah Adongo – Woman MP Zombo (DP),

41. Jim Muhwezi – Rujubumbura (NRM),

42. Elioda Tumwesigye – Sheema Municipality (Independent),

43. Mary Marylyn Kabugho Kighotha – Woman MP Kasese (Independent)

44. Mbaju Jackson Kathika – Busongora County South (Independent),

45. Rude Monday – Bukonzo East (Independent),

46. Jennifer Muheesi – Woman MP Kazo (NRM),

47. Molly Kamukama – Kazo county (Independent),

48. Mwesigwa Rukutana – Rushenyi County (NRM),

49. Chrispus Kiyonga – Bukonzo West (NRM),

50. Atkins Katusabe – Bukonzo West (FDC),

51. Gen Moses Ali – Adjumani West County (NRM),

52. Jacob Oulanyah – Omoro County (NRM),

53. Catherine Lamwaka – Omoro Woman MP (NRM),

54. Dickson Kateshumbwa – Sheema Municipality (NRM).

