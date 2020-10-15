Processions banned before and after nominations

Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Nakawa Herbert Anderson Burora has warned all Kampala Members of Parliament (MP) political aspirants against holding processions before and after nominations due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“We shall not allow processions in Nakawa division were the nominations will take place even the motorists that will be following the aspirant. We are not going to allow what has happened in other areas happen in our area,” he said

Speaking to the press at Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, Burora said that Electoral Commission set guidelines that are to be followed.

“It is important to note that EC is located in both commercial and residential arears and it has guided that every aspirant should come with three people which are the proposers, seconders and any family member and we hope that it will be maintained,” he mentioned

Burora further stated that after consultations, they realized that the number of nominees is bigger than expected.

“The number is a little bit big about 75 0r 80 aspirants and we have been informed that some are still registering today,” he noted.

He further urged politicians to be mindful of other people, mostly their supporters.

“We still have our children at home, people who are still in quarantine, we still have people who are trying to make ends meet and we don’t want to disrupt their businesses, cause traffic and deny these people the opportunity to do other things,” Burora said

Burora also noted that the guidelines don’t discriminate in parties and added that they will deal with whoever opposes the law if they don’t abide by guidelines.

“These guidelines apply to everyone respective of their party, be it NRM or NUP or FDC, they will all be dealt with. Where we have reached, we have to agree that the situation detects what we should do,” he added

