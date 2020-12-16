Museveni says opposition has failed to offer leadership

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM Presidential flag bearer has scoffed at opposition leaders who he says have failed to show the people ways of eradicating poverty and yet criticize his leadership and want him to leave the Presidency.

“They say agende, agende! To go where, when most of the work we started has not been concluded. In 1995, my experiment of getting out wanainchi from poverty worked in Nyabushonzi, I told the Besigyes’ to do the same in their areas but they didn’t. Now they are saying agende –agende,” he said.

Museveni was this week addressing leaders from the districts of Kanungu and Rukungiri at Rukungiri main stadium, as he concluded his scientific campaign meetings in greater Kigezi sub-region.

The meeting was attended among others by NRM Political leaders and flag bearers from Rukungiri and Kanungu districts including Jim Muhwezi (Rujumbura), Dr. Elias Rutahigwa (Rukungiri Municipality), Natukunda Mudius (Rukungiri Woman MP), Chris Baryomunsi (Kinkizi East) and James Kaberuha (Kinkizi West) and also attended by Bishop Benon Magezi of North Kigezi Diocese.

The President was on arrival, received by leaders of the area who included the LC1 chairman of Rwakabengo village in Rukungiri municipality Mr. Mwesigwa James who assured candidate Museveni of total support from his area.

The Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese Rev. Bishopric Benon Magezi prayed for peace and thanked God for the good leadership of President Yoweri Museveni.

