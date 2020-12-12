Connect with us

Shame government officials who break traffic rules – Gen. Katumba

Parliament

Shame government officials who break traffic rules – Gen. Katumba

Avatar
Published on

Katumba Wamala

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has asked members of the public report and shame government officials who break   traffic rules such as  overlapping at unnecessary spots, driving along pavements and defying traffic lights.

Katumba said the behaviour of senior government officials has grown into an intolerable habit that is setting a bad example for the rest of society.

He was speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre as part of the events to create awareness about the UN Road Safety Policy Framework 2021-2030

“We have tolerated enough of the irresponsible behavior of some of our motorists. We all know Traffic Police cannot be everywhere to stop this. To make all of us responsible, we should revive the campaign of shaming irresponsible road users including government officials who drive alongside pavements and past traffic lights,” he said.

He revealed that between 3000 and 4000 Ugandans die in road accidents every year, making it one of the leading causes of death.

In other words, road accidents kill 10 people per day.

In the new policy, the government is targeting halving the figure to  by 2030.

He urged the public to  take full responsibility of fighting road accidents ahead of the coming festive season noting accidents  continue to impose a heavy burden to the economy through premature loss of lives, remedial expenditure on medical care to victims, loss of income and output either permanently through death, temporary disability through injury, loss of livelihood by the dependents, damage and loss of property, repair and replacement of accident vehicles.

Given the fact that there is a challenge of a rapid increase in the number of motor vehicles including motorcycles, the minister noted that this demands safe, orderly and quality services in the carriage of goods, services and passengers which he says must be everyone’s responsibility.

“Everyone should be responsible because he/she loves and cares about their family and wants them to be safe at all times. Therefore, creating a stand against irresponsible road use demands that irresponsible road use characterized by; having no regard to other road users, reckless driving like speeding, use of hand held mobile phones, driving under the influence of alcohol, limited use of helmets etc. will require concerted effort from everyone taking the proper precautions when it comes to driving vehicles or use of the road by all means,” he said.

He also appealed to various stakeholders both private and public as well as Non-Government Organizations to join government with a view that road safety is a shared responsibility.

He reiterated government’s commitment to implementing a number of interventions to address irresponsible road users which include continuous implementation of Road Safety Acts.

“My ministry initiated the amendment of the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998 (Amendment) Act 2020, to strengthen transport Services and road safety. We are in the process of updating the relevant regulations to operationalize the new amended Act,” he revealed.

Gen. Katumba also revealed that in the new road designs, they are planning to separate the paths for pedestrians and motor vehicles to minimize contact between the two.

“The road designs will consider the needs of vulnerable users who include pedestrians, cyclists and motor cyclists who often bear the brunt of road traffic accidents,” he said.

He added: “My Ministry has embarked on the process of strengthening regulation and licensing of road transport services through upgrading of the existing systems, monitoring and stepping up enforcement, we shall improve road crash data collection tools and analysis through completion of rollout of the road crash data base system,” he said.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Parliament

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top