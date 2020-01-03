Liverpool in history of the unbeaten in full year

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday Jan 2, 2020 has earned them a place in history books as one of the very few clubs that have gone a full year without losing a game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the third Premier League team to manage a year without losing.

Arsenal – whose 49 games included the entire 2003-04 season – and Chelsea (from October 2004 to November 2005) are the others.

The Reds have played 37 games without defeat – picking up 101 points in that time – since losing 2-1 to last season’s eventual champions Manchester City on 3 January 2019.

The achievement is a further source of hope that the English Premiership leaders have one hand on the trophy, since other clubs with the same feat have gone ahead to clinch the title.

Liverpool now sit 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand. But Reds fans have a reason to be cautious given that last season they became the only team to go into the new year with a seven points advantage and not win the title.

Liverpool’s total of 97 points was the third highest in Premier League history and the most achieved by a runner-up.

That winning sequence continued into this season – a further eight successes stretching their run to 17 straight victories. A 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October meant they fell one game short of City’s record of 18 consecutive wins.

During the historic year, Liverpool has relied on its dynamic front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Muhammad Salah scoring more than 6 goals.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been especially critical with 25 goals, followed by Salah with 19 goals while Brazilian Roberto Firmino has managed 10 goals.

