Sports

Cheptegei breaks World Record

Joshua Cheptegei Crossing the tape in Monaco

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei broke the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds in Monaco.

Cheptegei took an impressive run off the record set by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto who had 13:00 minutes

After the run Cheptegei tweeted “What a season opener with an amazing 5km world record time of 12:51 thank you Monaco for having me big thanks to my family Eng. Carol and manager Andy Ruitter and to my training Partners”

The Champion is  set for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that will take place in Japan.

 

