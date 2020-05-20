Connect with us

Sports

Vipers SC declared the 2019/20 UPL Champions

Kitende based football club Vipers SC have been confirmed as the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions by the Federation of Uganda Football Association.

The developments were confirmed by FUFA’s president, Moses Magogo, on Wednesday, May 20 during press conference held at FUFA House in Mengo.

In the same developments, Magogo said Maroons FC, Proline FC and Tooro United FC had been relegated to the FUFA Big League while MYDA FC and UPDF are promoted to the top league. Following the application of the 75% sporting rule.

The league ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with Vipers on top of the UPL table with 4 points ahead of KCCA FC.

With the developments, Vipers SC will represent Uganda in the CAF Champions League while KCCA FC enters next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

