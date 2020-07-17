Rashford’s outstanding humanity earns him doctorate

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been awarded a honorary doctorate for his outstanding work in helping to provide meals to poor kids during the COVID lockdown in the UK.The 22-year-old has become the youngest ever recipient of the honour from The University of Manchester, which has previously given such awards to Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

During the lockdown, millions of school children in the UK were made unable to have meals that they used to get only while at school.

Knowing how important free school meals are for kids especially from poor backgrounds, Rashford mounted a huge campaign through the charity FareShare to raise up to 20 million pounds which helped to provide 4 million meals to poor kids in the UK.

He also pressured the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse its policy on ending the provision of free food vouchers to kids during the summer.

Rashford ferociously campaigned against this policy stance and won over by getting the policy reversal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Rashford.

Solskjaer says both he and the club are ‘very proud’ of Rashford.

‘We’re so proud of Marcus,’ said the Norwegian. ‘I’ve said it a few times, but he’s a great person and great human being.

‘He cares about so much more than himself and the work he’s done shows he cares so much more about others than himself.

‘So, very proud of him and hopefully he’ll keep his personality for the rest of his life, just keep on being yourself.’

Speaking about the honorary doctorate, Rashford himself said: ‘It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling.

‘We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester.’

Comments

comments