Real Madrid win La Liga

Zinadine Zidane’s Real Madrid were yesterday crowned Spanish soccer champions after they beat Villarreal 2-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano training complex.

Madrid beat their bitter rivals Barcelona to the title with 86 points from 38 games with one game to play.





Barcelona made Madrid’s stroll to their first title in three years the more easier when they lost to Osasuna 2-1.

The victory galaxticos their 34th La Liga title, 8 more than Barca.

Manager Zinedine Zidane said the victory made him happier than winning the champions league.

“This is better than anything. It takes a tremendous effort to win La Liga,” said the Real Madrid boss.

The two winning goals came from Karim Benzema although Villarreal’s Vicente Iborra pulled one back.

Zidane’s side have won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football restarted in June

