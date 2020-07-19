Connect with us

Sensational Arsenal beat champs Man. City to reach FA final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, centre, scores Arsenal’s second goal


Arsenal played the game of their lives at the Wembley stadium last night to beat FA champions Manchester City.

Arsenal players put up resolute defence to overpower Pep Guadiola’s men, in a game that saw the student Mikel Arteta beat his mentor for the first time since taking up the job in December 2019. Yesterday’s win is also the first during the last 8 meetings between the two teams that stretch as far back as November 2017.

Superb defending by Arsenal inspired by David Luis helped the Gunners to overcome City


Garbon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the world-class striker Arsenal are so desperate to keep, made the difference with the fine brace.

But the determination of the entire Arsenal squad to defend as one entity frustrated Manchester City despite the scintillating attacks.

The Gunners victory over City capped a memorable week in which they also beat the league champions Liverpool.

