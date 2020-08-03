Uganda Premier League players to pay tax

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has notified all clubs in the Uganda Premier League that the earnings of their players will effective this year be subjected Pay as you earn PAYE as well as NSSF deductions.FUFA president Moses Magogo, told club officiala that FUFA received Official Communication from Government of the Republic of Uganda about intentions to subject Ugandan footballers to Income tax and contribution to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

FUFA president Moses Magogo, while in a meeting with club representatives and club Captains of the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League, on Saturday morning at FUFA house Mengo revealed that they received letters from both NSSF and URA regarding the matter.

“The government has officially written to us regarding NSSF and taxation (Pay As You Earn) for players,” he said.

Meanwhile,Magogo urged clubs to embrace the change though it might appear tough considering the status of the league.

“Football is a business and must be subjected to taxation, as we seek to go professional,these are realities we must face,” he revealed.

