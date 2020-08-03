Connect with us

Uganda Premier League players to pay tax

Sports

Uganda Premier League players to pay tax

Avatar
Published on

FUFA President Moses Magogo delivered the news


The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has notified all clubs in the Uganda Premier League that the earnings of their players will effective this year be subjected Pay as you earn PAYE as well as NSSF deductions.
Moses Magogo

FUFA President Moses Magogo delivered the news


FUFA president Moses Magogo, told club officiala that FUFA received Official Communication from Government of the Republic of Uganda about intentions to subject Ugandan footballers to Income tax and contribution to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

FUFA president Moses Magogo, while in a meeting with club representatives and club Captains of the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League, on Saturday morning at FUFA house Mengo revealed that they received letters from both NSSF and URA regarding the matter.

“The government has officially written to us regarding NSSF and taxation (Pay As You Earn) for players,” he said.

Meanwhile,Magogo urged clubs to embrace the change though it might appear tough considering the status of the league.

“Football is a business and must be subjected to taxation, as we seek to go professional,these are realities we must face,” he revealed.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Sports

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top