Jacob Kiplimo does it again

Uganda’s long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has done it again. Kip on Thursday won the 3000m race at the Rome Diamond League event held at the Station Olympico in Rome.

Kiplimo’s 7.26.64 minutes was the 6th fastest of all time globally, the fastest ever, a diamond league record and the best ever recorded by a Ugandan.

It broke Moses Kipsiro’s national record (7:30.95) in the 3000m event.

Joshua Cheptegei, who is the team leader in Rome congratulated his compatriot upon the achievement with a vow this:

“Let’s carry this momentum unto next year’s Olympic games,”

Kiplimo’s victory in Rome comes just 19 days after he won at the 5000m IAAF Golden Spike 2020 Athletics meeting held in Ostrava, Church Republic.

